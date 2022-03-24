Rock’s saviors? Ladies of Plush rock harder than most anyone

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Plush, the all-female, impossibly young metal quartet from upstate New York is breathing new life into hard rock and putting to rest, once and for all, the misguided and misogynistic notion that girls can’t rock as hard as guys. Plush is vicious, melodic, sensitive and bombastic, all at once. Their self-titled debut album last October was loved by critics, and they’ve been touring virtually non-stop with the likes of Halestorm and Evanescence. Singer Moriah Formica says the notion that women aren’t as aggressive as men has no place in rock — and her band proves that night after night.