UK court OKs harassment claim against Spain’s former king

MADRID (AP) — A British court has ruled that royal immunity laws do not protect Spain’s former king, Juan Carlos I, in a lawsuit for alleged harassment filed by his ex-lover. High Court Justice Matthew Nicklin said that because the claim involves Juan Carlos’ private acts in the aftermath of a romantic relationship, he does not have legal immunity under either Spanish or British law. Danish socialite and businesswoman Corinna Larsen was the unofficial partner of Juan Carlos for years. In 2020, after they both subjects of financial investigations, she sued him for allegedly orchestrating threats and ordering her surveillance starting in 2012. Juan Carlos stepped down as king in 2014, allowing his son to become King Felipe VI.