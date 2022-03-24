UK to contribute money, experts to ICC’s Ukraine probe

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Britain is boosting its support for the International Criminal Court’s probe of war crimes in Ukraine with cash and specialist staff as it hosts a meeting of a coalition of nations that back the investigation. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is meeting ministers from around the world in The Hague on Thursday in a show of support for the ICC’s ongoing investigation. The meeting comes a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration has made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine and would work with others to prosecute offenders.