Israeli PM tests positive for COVID, is working from home

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has tested positive for the coronavirus and is working from home as authorities piece together a fatal shooting that took place hours earlier. Naftali Bennett’s office said that he tested positive on Monday and was feeling well. He faced a busy day, with a briefing on the attack late Sunday that left two Border Police officers dead and wounded four others. The government said the shooters were supporters of the militant Islamic State group, and IS has claimed responsibility. It was the second deadly attack in an Israeli city in less than a week, ahead of the volatile period leading up to Ramadan.