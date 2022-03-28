2 people, dog rescued from river as storm douses California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people and a dog were rescued from the rain-swollen Los Angeles River as a vigorous late-season storm moved through California. Monday’s weather system marks a turnabout from an extremely dry winter that has spurred calls for water conservation in the drought-stricken state. The storm hit the San Francisco Bay region late Sunday and spread east and south. Advisories are issued for the Sierra Nevada, where 6 to 12 inches of snow are expected at elevations above 6,000 feet. Warnings posted for Southern California ranges call for similar amounts of snowfall and up to 18 inches at higher elevations.
