3 dead as small plane crashes into Mexican grocery store

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A small plane has crashed through a wall of a supermarket just south of Mexico City, killing three people and injuring four, Officials say the three killed Monday were aboard the King Air twin-engine plane, which has a capacity of about nine passengers. The civil defense office in the state of Morelos has not said whether the inured were passengers or people shopping in the store. Photos distributed by the office show the airplane’s fuselage lying inside the store amid scattered household goods. The craft apparently crashed through a cinderblock wall and hit the cleaning products section.