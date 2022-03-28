Amnesty’s leader accuses Russia of war crimes in Mariupol

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Amnesty International is accusing Russia of committing war crimes in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Amnesty’s Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said the rights organization will soon release an in-depth report on the devastation caused by Russia’s assault on the port city. She said the Russian siege of Mariupol, including the denial of humanitarian evacuation for the population and the targeting of civilians there, amounts to war crimes. She said Russia’s actions amount to a violation of the U.N. charter. On other topics, the human rights group released its annual report Tuesday. Callamard said that amid the pandemic, large corporations and wealthy countries had increased global inequality in 2021.