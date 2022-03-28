Biden says remark on Putin’s power was about ‘moral outrage’

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he is making “no apologies” and won’t be “walking anything back” after his weekend comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” But Biden also insists he’s not calling for regime change in Moscow. The president said Monday that he was “expressing the moral outrage” that he feels toward Putin, adding that he “wasn’t articulating a policy change.” Biden rejected the idea that his comments could escalate tensions over the war in Ukraine. He added, “This is just stating a simple fact, that this kind of behavior is totally unacceptable.”