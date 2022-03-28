Brazil’s education minister resigns amid evangelical scandal

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s education minister resigned amid a scandal involving evangelical pastors demanding bribes. Brazil’s official gazette said President Jair Bolsonaro accepted Milton Ribeiro’s resignation, making him the fourth education minister to exit since the start of the administration in 2019. The decision comes months ahead of the country’s presidential election. Bolsonaro has been facing public pressure to remove Ribeiro given the allegations could further dent the far-right leader’s reelection chances in October. Conservative evangelicals have been a key constituency of Bolsonaro, who is trailing former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in preliminary polls.