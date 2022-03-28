Cambodian leader says officials must master mobile internet

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s long-ruling Prime Minister Hun Sen has declared that he will not appoint anyone to be a provincial governor who is not knowledgeable in the use of social media and smartphones. Hun Sen, an avid user of Facebook, said Monday at a hospital inauguration that officials need to be able to use applications such as WhatsApp, Viber, LINE, Telegram, WeChat and Zoom to effectively do their jobs, such as organizing online meetings. Hun Sen posts comments and photos on his Facebook page almost every day, and also uses the platform frequently to broadcast his speeches and other news events on Facebook Live.