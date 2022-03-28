Commerce inquiry imperils solar industry, advocates say

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department says it is investigating whether imports of solar panels from Southeast Asia are circumventing anti-dumping rules that restrict direct imports from China. Clean energy leaders say the investigation, which could result in retroactive tariffs of up to 240%, would severely hinder the U.S. solar industry. They say it could lead to thousands of layoffs and imperil up to 80% of planned solar projects in the U.S. Such an outcome would jeopardize one of President Joe Biden’s top clean energy goals and run counter to his administration’s push for renewable energy such as wind and solar power.