El Salvador arrests 600 gang suspects, cuts food for inmates

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The government of El Salvador has arrested more than 600 gang suspects and ordered reductions in food for inmates, after a wave of killings over the weekend. Authorities have declared a state of emergency and locked down prisons after 87 murders were committed Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The government has blamed the killings on gang members, and on Monday police said soldiers and police had raided gang strongholds around San Salvador. President Nayib Bukele wrote that those detained won’t be released, and ordered that food for gang inmates at Salvadoran prisons would be reduced to two meals per day.