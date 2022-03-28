Hillary Clinton to voice ‘Into The Woods’ role in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Hillary Clinton will play the offstage role of the Giant in a production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into The Woods” in her onetime home state of Arkansas. The Arkansas Repertory Theatre announced the casting on Monday. Clinton tweeted that she is “excited” about the show. The “Into The Woods” Giant is the vengeful widow of the giant who Jack has killed after climbing the beanstalk. The Giant does not appear on stage, and the voice part is usually prerecorded. The show runs April 19 to May 15. Clinton was the first lady of Arkansas before serving as the first lady of the United States.