Kentucky man indicted in mayoral candidate shooting case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who police say fired a handgun at a Louisville mayoral candidate has been indicted on attempted murder and endangerment charges. Twenty-one-year-old Quintez Brown was arrested shortly the Feb. 14 shooting. The Democratic mayoral candidate, Craig Greenberg, was not hit by the gunfire. A grand jury in Louisville on Monday indicted Brown on one count of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Brown has been on home incarceration since he was released on bond shortly after his arrest. Brown will be arraigned on the charges April 4.