Missouri participant in Capitol riot charged in fatal crash

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A woman photographed carrying a wooden name plate torn from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection faces felony charges for allegedly driving drunk and causing a fatal wreck in Missouri. Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, is charged with driving while intoxicated involving the death of another and DWI involving serious physical injuries. The accident happened in January. Hernandez is accused of going the wrong way on Interstate 44. Victoria Wilson of St. Clair, Missouri, died in the wreck and Wilson’s husband was injured. Days after the accident, Hernandez pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building in the insurrection case. Sentencing is April 11.