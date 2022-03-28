Some 40 vehicles collide on snowy Pennsylvania highway

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A collision involving as many as 40 vehicles closed a portion of Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania and sent more than a dozen people to area hospitals. Video posted on social media shows several trucks and a number of smaller vehicles were struck. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-81 in Schuylkill County near the Minersville exit around 10:30 a.m. Monday. A spokesperson for the Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management said three tractor trailers carrying unknown cargo were on fire when emergency personnel arrived but the fires had been extinguished. A message was left for a Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson seeking to confirm the number of injuries.