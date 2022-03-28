Pentagon may need more budget funding to help Ukraine

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it may have to go back to Congress for additional money to support Ukraine’s battle to defeat Russia’s invasion. That would include funds for replenishing weapons America is giving Kyiv. Rolling out the Defense Department’s $773 billion funding request for 2023, Pentagon leaders said on Monday the budget was finalized before Russia’s invasion, so it has has no specific money for the war. Congress approved a $13.5 billion emergency funding package in early March.