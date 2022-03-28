Prosecutor: Driver who killed 4 homeless people was drunk

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say the man who drove into a homeless encampment in Salem, Oregon, killing four people, had roughly double the legal limit of alcohol in his blood. Enrique Rodriguez Jr. is charged with four counts of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless driving and driving while under the influence of intoxicants. The 2 a.m. Sunday crash left a scene of chaos. Two people died there and two died at the hospital. According to a charging document filed with the Marion County Circuit Court, Rodriguez had 0.15% or more alcohol in his blood. Oregon law says a blood alcohol level of 0.08%. or higher constitutes driving under the influence.