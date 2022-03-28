Report criticizes Danish authorities for giving in to China

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish government-appointed commission has criticized the Foreign Ministry and Denmark’s intelligence and security service for putting pressure on the Copenhagen police to violate the Danish Constitution by giving in to Chinese pressure and barring anti-China demonstrations. In its report on Monday, the Tibet Commission looked into the roles of authorities in connection with state visits from China between 1995 and 2013, and chiefly into the events around then-President Hu Jintao’s official visit to Copenhagen in 2012. In a comment, Justice Minister Nick Hækkerup said it was “completely unacceptable that freedom of speech and assembly have been trampled on in connection with official Chinese visits.”