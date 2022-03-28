Sheriff: Boy found dead in septic tank in apparent accident

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. (AP) — The body of a 1-year-old Florida boy who had been missing for a day has been found in a septic tank on the property where his family lived. Investigators said Monday that evidence points to the boy’s death as being accidental. Jose Lara’s body was found in a septic tank about 35 yards from his family’s home in Putnam County after authorities decided to drain it. A plywood board that covered the septic tank initially didn’t look like it had been disturbed, but investigators believe the boy stepped on the rotted cover and fell in.