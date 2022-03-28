Tourists run amid bangs at airport in Mexico’s Cancun resort

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tourists have been sent scrambling by loud bangs heard at the international airport in the Mexican resort of Cancun. Flights were briefly suspended after authorities recieved reports of gunshots at the airport Monday. Videos posted on social media showed travelers scrambling and rushing out of a terminal. Authorities said there was no evidence of any gunshots having been fired. And the country’s National Guard said the bangs may have occurred after someone knocked over some free-standing display stands. But the nervousness also reflects the wave of violence and deaths that have blotted Cancun’s reputation as a laid-back get-away.