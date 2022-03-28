Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeking peace ‘without delay’ in talks

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says his country could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace “without delay” in new talks due to start in Turkey. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that only a face-to-face meeting with the Russian president could end a war that is in its second month. Zelenskyy urged Putin to “come to meet me,” in an interview with independent Russian journalists. Russia barred publication of the interview. The Turkish president’s office said a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian officials will be held in Istanbul. Turkish media say the two teams will arrive Monday afternoon, with talks likely to start in full on Tuesday.