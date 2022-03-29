18-year-old wanted in fatal shooting at Chicago-area mall

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old Chicago man in the fatal shooting of a man and wounding of a girl at a suburban Chicago shopping mall. Rosemont police said Tuesday that the 18-year-old is a suspect in the shooting that killed 20-year-old Joel Valdes at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont. Police say the shooting occurred during a verbal altercation that escalated into violence. Authorities say surveillance video shows the suspect pulling out a weapon and shooting at Valdes, striking him.