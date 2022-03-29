Bureau looking at adjusting for undercounts in some numbers

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking at ways to possibly adjust its annual population estimates to account for the undercounts of some minority groups in the 2020 census numbers. A top official at the statistical agency said Tuesday that a research team within the Census Bureau is looking at the feasibility of adjusting the numbers to reflect the undercounts from the census, which provide a foundation for the population estimates. That way undercounts aren’t baked into future population estimates, which are used for distributing federal funds and measuring demographic changes over the decade. No changes can be made to apportionment numbers or redistricting figures.