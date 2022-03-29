El Salvador forces encircle neighborhoods in gang crackdown

MARCOS ALEMÁN

Associated Press

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s security forces have intensified their operations against the country’s street gangs with mass arrests, the cordoning off of entire neighborhoods and house-by-house searches under a state of emergency sought by President Nayib Bukele. The country’s relatively low murder rate during Bukele’s administration had been one of his most touted accomplishments. Even while some raised doubts about how it was obtained, the country had been living in peace compared to earlier periods of bloodshed. That changed last weekend when 89 people were killed in a four-day span, compared to 79 in all of February.