Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:52 PM

EXPLAINER: What’s entrapment? What its role at kidnap trial?

KTVZ

By MICHAEL TARM
AP Legal Affairs Writer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The core question at the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is whether the FBI engaged in entrapment. That’s the prohibited practice of cajoling or tricking subjects into committing crimes. An entrapment defense exists as a check on overzealous investigators seeking to create crimes by trapping credulous, desperate subjects. Defense lawyers at the kidnapping-plot trial have portrayed their clients as big-talking, pot-smoking weekend warriors, susceptible to manipulation by FBI undercover agents and informants. Prosecutors say the defendants had already broached the idea of kidnapping Whitmer and other schemes before they came into contact with the FBI.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content