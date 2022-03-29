GOP’s Senate campaign chief won’t back down from party fight

By STEVE PEOPLES and BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott is barely halfway through his first term, but he’s already leaning into a fight against his own party’s leadership. Scott is navigating a delicate alliance with former President Donald Trump and pushing a handcrafted governing agenda that many Republicans reject. Those proposals include a tax increase on millions of low-income Americans. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has publicly rebuked the plan. Amid such tension, Scott is leaving open the possibility of challenging McConnell for Senate leadership, but most who know Scott well think he’s more likely to run for president.