Kentucky lawmakers pass 15-week abortion ban

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers voted Tuesday night to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, taking a preemptive step for tougher restrictions that’s tied to a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion rights. The measure sparked protests Tuesday from abortion-rights advocates. They chanted “abortion is health care” before being cleared from the Senate gallery. The bill won final passage hours later in the House. The 15-week ban was inserted into a bill that would regulate the dispensing of abortion pills. The measure goes to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The 15-week ban is modeled after a Mississippi law under review by the Supreme Court.