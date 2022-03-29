Maryland lawmakers pass bill to expand access to abortion

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has passed a measure to expand access to abortion by lifting restrictions that only physicians provide them and by providing equitable insurance coverage. The Senate gave final passage to a House bill on Tuesday, sending the legislation to Gov. Larry Hogan, whose office did not immediately comment on his position on the bill. The measure would remove a legal restriction that prevents nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants from providing abortions. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. The legislation also aims to provide equitable access to abortion coverage.