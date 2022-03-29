School leader fired for reading ‘New Butt’ book awaits fate

BYRAM, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi educator will have to wait to see if he will be rehired after he was fired for reading a children’s book that some deemed inappropriate. Toby Price is trying to regain his job as assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary in the Jackson suburb of Byram in Hinds County. Price was fired after reading a book called “I Need a New Butt!” to second graders. After Price’s employment appeal hearing, Superintendent Delesicia Martin said educators must be careful in what they say to impressionable children. The Hinds County School Board’s decision on Price’s employment is expected in about two months.