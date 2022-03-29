SD House committee points to ‘in office’ clause to clear AG

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Republicans on a South Dakota House committee want to clear the state’s attorney general of impeachment charges for his actions surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash. But those pushing to remove Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office are not giving up before the full House convenes in two weeks. A House committee investigating whether Ravnsborg should face impeachment charges concluded its monthslong inquiry late Monday by voting 6-2 on party lines to recommend that Ravnsborg, a Republican, face no impeachment charges. Gov. Kristi Noem quickly slammed the decision of her fellow Republicans and called on House lawmakers to “do the right thing” when they meet on April 12.