Uncertainty mounts as Missouri stalls on new US House seats

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s legislative fight over how to redraw the state’s eight House districts is entering a new phase. The state House on Tuesday refused to vote on a state Senate-passed version of the new congressional districts, instead asking the Senate to try to negotiate a compromise. That came as candidates faced a 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline to sign up to run in the August primary elections. Missouri is the only state where a new US House map has not been enacted or at least passed by state lawmakers, though uncertainty also remains in several other states because of vetoes or court challenges.