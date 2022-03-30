AP sources: Broad asylum limits at border may end by May 23

By COLLEEN LONG, JASON DEAREN and ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is considering ending as early as May 23 the asylum limits at the U.S.-Mexico border that were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That’s according to people familiar with the plans. The decision would halt use of public health powers to absolve the United States of obligations under American law and international treaty to provide haven to people fleeing persecution. It also raises the possibility that more asylum-seeking migrants will come to the border at a time when flows are already high.