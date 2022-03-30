Bay of Bengal nations resolve to face calamities together

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — An organization of seven Bay of Bengal nations says its members must urgently use their geographical advantage and other resources to address their post-pandemic vulnerabilities and collectively strengthen their ability to face future calamities. In a declaration on the final day of a three-day summit, the group, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Corporation, said its members resolved to work together to combat poverty, natural disasters, climate change, pandemics and transnational crime. Leaders of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand addressed the summit virtually.