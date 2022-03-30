Q&A: Richard Linklater on time, nostalgia & ‘Apollo 10 1/2’

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Bike rides, kickball, Jiffy Pop, Jell-O and other well-remembered details crowd Richard Linklater’s “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood,” an affectionate ode to his childhood growing up outside Houston in the late 1960s. NASA and the moon mission are just next door, as are other scientific marvels (Astroturf!). But the sense of wonder that permeates “Apollo 10 ½” is felt just as strongly in the neighborhood streets where kids roam with skinned knees. “A Free-Range Childhood” was Linklater’s original subtitle. The film debuts Friday on Netflix.