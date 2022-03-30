S. Korea has key rocket launch, days after North’s ICBM test

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has conducted its first successful launch of a solid-fuel rocket in a major development in its push to acquire its space surveillance capability amid rising animosities with North Korea.Wednesday’s launch came six days after North Korea conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile test in years in an apparent attempt to enlarge its weapons arsenal and increase pressure on the U.S. amid stalled talks.South Korea’s Defense Ministry says it will soon launch a spy satellite into orbit aboard a solid-fuel rocket. South Korea currently has no military reconnaissance satellite and resorts to U.S. spy satellites to monitor strategic facilities in North Korea.