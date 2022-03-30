Spanish inflation up 9.8% in March, biggest rise since 1985

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say inflation hit a 37-year high in March, rising to 9.8%. That provisional figure released Wednesday is the highest since May 1985 and comes as consumer prices have soared worldwide. The price bump comes after months of global inflation that has been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spain’s national statistics office says that inflation was widespread but driven by hikes in electricity, fuel, food and non-alcoholic beverages. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says that 73% of the price increases are due to the disruptions to the energy and agriculture markets caused by the war.