Sudan’s leader in Cairo for talks with Egyptian president

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president has met with Sudan’s top general for talks focusing on ties between the two African neighbors. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi received Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council in Sudan, Wednesday at the Cairo international airport. Burhan’s visit comes as his country remains locked in political stalemate since he led a military coup in October. Egypt, has cultivated close ties with Sudan in recent years. Egypt fears that prolonged political deadlock would further destabilize its southern neighbor. Wednesday’s talks are likely to include the two nations’ dispute with Ethiopia over a massive dam it is building on the Blue Nile.