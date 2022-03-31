18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting at Chicago-area mall

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old Chicago man wanted in last week’s fatal shooting of a man and wounding of a girl at a suburban Chicago shopping mall. Rosemont police say the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon “without incident” in the March 25 shooting that killed 20-year-old Joel Valdes, of Skokie, at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, just northwest of Chicago. Police say a second shooting victim, a 15-year-old girl, was treated and released from a hospital. Authorities did not immediately announce formal charges against the suspect or say when he would be in court.