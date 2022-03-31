Albanian governing lawmaker held over waste-management graft

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police have arrested a governing Socialist party lawmaker on charges of corruption and abuse of power over a waste management project, a day after another 9 government-appointed officials were taken into custody on similar charges. Police said Thursday the charges against Alqi Bllako stem from a concession contract for a waste incinerator in the western city of Fier, 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of the capital Tirana. Bllako is accused of falsifying documentation and accepting bribes. Bllako resigned his seat in parliament when the charges were announced Wednesday. He denies wrongdoing. Also Wednesday, police announced the arrest of another 10 government-appointed public officials for alleged corruption in two cases of waste incinerator concessions.