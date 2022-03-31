Skip to Content
Aunt of St. Louis child who was shot by brother is charged

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a 36-year-old woman has been charged with a misdemeanor after her 12-year-old nephew was shot and killed by his younger brother. Aja Johnson was charged Thursday with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. A probable cause statement says that on Tuesday, three children were playing unattended in a bedroom where a loaded gun was lying on a bed. According to the statement, a 10-year-old picked up the gun, pointed it at his brother thinking it was unloaded and pulled the trigger. Johnson is being held without bail at the City Justice Center.  

