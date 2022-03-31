Australia to send armored vehicles to Ukraine after request

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia will send armored Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically asked for them while appealing to Australian lawmakers for more help in Ukraine’s war against Russia. Zelenskyy has been tailoring his message to individual countries through video appeals like the one shown Thursday to the Australian Parliament. Zelenskyy also called for tougher sanctions and for Russian vessels to be banned from international ports. Morrison said Australia wasn’t just sending its prayers, but was also sending its guns, munitions, aid, body armor and soon its Bushmasters.