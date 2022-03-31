CIA director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

WASHINGTON (AP) — CIA Director William Burns has tested positive for COVID-19. A statement Thursday by the agency says Burns is experiencing mild symptoms and working from home, with plans to return to the office after five days and testing negative. The director is fully vaccinated and boosted. He last met with President Joe Biden on Wednesday morning in a socially distanced meeting where the director wore an N-95 mask. Biden is not known to have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Several people in recent weeks have tested positive for the virus shortly after seeing the president, including his press secretary, deputy press secretary and the Irish prime minister.