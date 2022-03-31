Closing arguments next in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

Jurors will hear closing arguments Friday in the trial of four men accused of a brazen conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It’s a case built with informants, undercover agents, secret recordings and two people who pleaded guilty and cooperated. Only one defendant, Daniel Harris, chose to testify in his own defense. He denied any crime, but then was aggressively cross-examined and confronted with his own words about ways to kill the governor. Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr. and Brandon Caserta declined to testify, and defense attorneys called only a few witnesses. Defense lawyers insist the men were under the spell of informants and agents who got them to say and do violent, provocative things.