Historian sues NY prisons over ban of Attica uprising book

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of a Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the revolt at the Attica Correctional Facility in 1971 has sued New York state prison authorities, saying they’ve unconstitutionally banned her book. Author Heather Ann Thompson is a University of Michigan professor. She brought the lawsuit Thursday in Manhattan federal court. The suit contends the ban is unconstitutional and asked the court to stop the state from blocking the book’s distribution to prisoners. A New York State Department of Corrections spokesperson declined to comment. Named as defendants were the agency’s acting commissioner and a second official who has decision-making authority regarding censorship determinations.

