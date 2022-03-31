LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gay rights advocates are suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to block a new law forbidding classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. DeSantis is a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, and the law has catapulted Florida to the forefront of the country’s culture wars. Critics call it the “Don’t Say Gay” law and say its true intent is to marginalize LGBTQ people and their families. The federal challenge filed Thursday by the National Center for Lesbian Rights on behalf of Equality Florida says the law violates the First Amendment. Republicans say the new rules are reasonable.