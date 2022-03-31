Medical charity says 5 abducted workers are freed in Nigeria

By CARLEY PETESCH

Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The French medical organization Doctors Without Borders, or MSF, says that five of its employees have been released in Nigeria after being kidnapped last month in neighboring Cameroon. Armed men broke into MSF’s base in Fotokol in Cameroon’s Far North region on Feb. 24 and abducted the employees. Those kidnapped and subsequently released include a Senegalese, Chadian and Franco-Ivorian along with their two Cameroon security guards. Fotokol lies between Nigeria and Chad. The organization said the workers were released Wednesday in Nigeria. No further details were immediately available. Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province are known to launch attacks in this area.