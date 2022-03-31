Nevada gun manufacturer’s license is revoked after lawsuit

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials have revoked the license of a Nevada-based gun manufacturer that was accused of illegally selling guns and went bankrupt but then rebranded itself. The revocation comes after a lawsuit alleged the Justice Department didn’t conduct proper oversight before issuing the license. The decision to revoke the license of JA Industries was spelled out in a court filing Wednesday as part of the lawsuit brought by Illinois; Kansas City, Missouri; and gun control advocate Everytown for Gun Safety. The lawsuit alleged the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives awarded the license to JA Industries after it violated firearms law. JA Industries hasn’t returned a message seeking comment.