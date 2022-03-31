Ohio officer killed trying to stop fleeing car on highway

BLUFFTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a police officer has been killed by a fleeing car on Interstate 75. It happened during a chase Wednesday that reached speeds up to 120 mph. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Bluffton Officer Dominic Francis was struck while setting up a roadblock. Three suspects inside the car drove away for a short distance before they jumped out and ran. The state patrol says one was found nearby while a second one was arrested in a stolen car in Elyria near Cleveland. Authorities are continuing to look for the third suspect. The 41-year-old Francis had been an officer in Bluffton the past nine years.