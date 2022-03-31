Pakistan’s embattled PM Khan defiant, says he won’t resign

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan is defiant and has told nation in a televised address that he will not resign, even as he faces a no-confidence vote in parliament and the country’s opposition says it has the numbers to push him out. The opposition has called the vote, which is expected to take place on Sunday. It accuses Khan of economic mismanagement and claims he is unfit for the role of prime minister. A parliament session which was to debate his role was adjourned on Thursday within minutes of opening and without any explanation. Later, Khan said